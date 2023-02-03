The last time Wilton and West Branch played in a 63-34 game on December 14, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Wilton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.