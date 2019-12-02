ROCK ISLAND — The first 25 years of the Genesis Shootout has seemingly been the perfect fit for the Quad-Cities. The 26th annual Illinois versus Iowa boys' basketball festival appears to be the same.
As the 14 coaches paraded to the podium for a short synopsis of this year's event during Monday's media day at Augustana's Carver Center, each extolled the virtues of the work by Genesis, Augustana College, the media and the fans.
And why not?
The event has grown every year and the day of fun is the perfect way to get a basketball junkie into the holiday spirit.
This year's games will be played on Dec. 14 at the Carver Center with seven games starting at 10 a.m. The schedule is:
• Game 1: Alleman vs. Davenport West, 10 a.m.
• Game 2: Riverdale vs. Davenport North, 11:30 a.m.
• Game 3: United Township vs. Pleasant Valley, 1 p.m.
• Game 4: Moline vs. Assumption, 2:30 p.m.
• Game 5: Galesburg vs. Bettendorf, 4 p.m.
• Game 6: Geneseo vs. Davenport Central, 5:30 p.m.
• Game 7: Rock Island vs. North Scott, 7:30 p.m.
It is the sixth time in the last eight years that Rock Island has played in the featured finale, including two years ago when the Rocks played North Scott.
"I always enjoyed playing in this event and watching the game, now I'm coaching in it," Riverdale coach Alex Kelly said.
Added former United Township player and current Davenport North coach Marc Polite, "This is the time when basketball minds from both sides of the river get together."
It is a basketball fan's paradise. For $5 a hoops fanatic can see seven games and never have to leave the gym.
The coaches love to see opponents from across the river and see the different styles of basketball that is played. The Illinois schools are hoping for much better success this year after Iowa swept all seven games last year to run their bragging rights to four straight years. Iowa leads the all-time series 12-11-2, but Illinois has a 73-70 head-to-head lead.
"I really enjoy coming to watch these games every year," UT coach Ryan Webber said. "It is fun seeing a little bit of everything."
There is always so much buzz surrounding the event, beginning with Monday's announcement of the pairings.
"This is such a great event and I was so fortunate to have been able to play in it," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "This is a staple of the Quad-Cities and there is always a great buzz leading up to it."
Shootout Saturday is a fun event that is for everyone.
"I think I enjoy it more as a coach than I would have had we been able to be part of the shootout when I was playing at Rocky," Davenport West coach David Robinson said.
Added Geneseo coach Brad Storm, "This is such a community event. People look at this as something special and it is always something you circle on your calendar."
It is something that Rock Island coach Thom Sigel believes is a great event to be a part of.
"I just want to say thanks to Augustana for the arena, Genesis for all they do, the media for boosting the event up and the fans for showing up the way they do," he said.