KEWANEE — Last season featured many great accomplishments for the Wethersfield boys' basketball squad.
Compiling 28 wins en route to back-to-back Lincoln Trail Conference and Class 1A regional championships, it was the way the 2018-19 campaign ended that has the Flying Geese thinking in terms of unfinished business.
However, rather than dwelling on last February's 58-40 sectional semifinal loss to Newark, Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons and his squad are instead focusing on the new season being a fresh start.
"We're already talking about taking the next step," said Parsons. "I know the guys felt bad after (losing to Newark). They felt they were the better team, but they didn't play like it that night. It's like that in the postseason; the best team doesn't always win. It's the team that plays best that particular night.
"We had a great year, and we've got something we want to build on, but we've put that behind us. It's a fresh new year, and we've got something to prove. Nobody cares about the past. We've got to make our team solid for the future, no question about it."
In terms of building for the future, the Geese fly into a new season with an experienced roster, albeit one with just two returning starters.
However, one of those starters is junior point guard and '18-19 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Player of the Year Coltin Quagliano. A Class 1A first-team AP and IBCA All-State pick last winter, Quagliano is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
"We want to start our own legacy, and we're looking forward to what this year brings us," said Quagliano, whose classmate, forward Brady Kelley (8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) is the other returning Geese starter. "We know we can play to our potential, and our coaches have faith in us."
Like Parsons, Quagliano admits that last season's less-than-desired ending will figure into Wethersfield's motivation for the upcoming campaign. He is equally quick to admit this year's club is ready to move forward.
"That definitely plays a role going into this year," he said, "but really, it's about going in fresh and new. It's like a new start for us."
Although they graduated three senior starters in Isaac Frank, Tyler Nichols and Bryan Ponce, who all averaged between six and 14 points per game for last season's club that also won the LTC Tournament title, Parsons believes he has plenty of returning talent to step in and fill those gaps.
What's more, several of the returning Geese played key roles in the Annawan-Wethersfield football co-op's recent run to the 1A semifinals. Parsons believes that winning mentality will only add to his team's strengths.
"Winning breeds winning," he stated. "These kids are very competitive, even in the classroom. We preach multi-sport athletes at our school, and all of our coaches are on board with that. We want to be good in all sports; it builds a better school culture."