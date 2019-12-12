You are the owner of this article.
Western Big 6 Conference boys GameNight Guide
United Township vs Rock Island boys basketball

Rock Island's Jordan Rice drives around United Township's Malykai Trice during the first half Tuesday at Rock Island.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

RI (5-1, 2-0) at Moline (5-1, 1-1)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. On the air: WLLR-AM 1230 and QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Rocks come in riding a five-game winning streak since their loss to Culver. ... Rock Island's Jordan Rice is among the team leaders with 21 rebounds and 27 assists. He also leads the team with 81 points. ... The Maroons come in off a tough loss at Geneseo after starting 5-0. ... The Maroons are led by Ryne Schimmel.

Alleman (1-5, 0-2) at Geneseo (6-1, 2-0)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: DLansman_DA.

GameNight: The Pioneers are struggling with their offense and turnovers. ... The biggest problem Alleman is facing is big runs early in the game that put them in a hole. ... The Maple Leafs started with a pair of wins in the Western Big 6 that prove they belong in the conference. ... Isaiah Rivera is averaging 29.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists

Galesburg (5-2, 1-1) at UTHS (3-3, 0-2)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at the Panther Den. Twitter: @sbatt79. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Streaks bounced back last week with a 92-point effort in a win over Sterling on Tuesday. ... Jaylin McCants poured in 41 points against Sterling and added 12 rebounds. ... The Panthers have to find a way to put away Tuesday's 61-18 loss to Rock Island. "It is a worry how we react to that," UT coach Ryan Webber said, "but it is something I don't want them to forget. I want them to remember this feeling and use it to learn."

Sterling (3-3, 0-2) at Quincy (5-1, 2-0)

Tonight: 7:30 at Baldwin Gym. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG

