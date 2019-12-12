Western Big 6 Conference boys GameNight Guide

GameNight: The Streaks bounced back last week with a 92-point effort in a win over Sterling on Tuesday. ... Jaylin McCants poured in 41 points against Sterling and added 12 rebounds. ... The Panthers have to find a way to put away Tuesday's 61-18 loss to Rock Island. "It is a worry how we react to that," UT coach Ryan Webber said, "but it is something I don't want them to forget. I want them to remember this feeling and use it to learn."