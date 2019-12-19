Western Big 6 boys GameNight Guide

Geneseo (8-2, 3-0) at RI (6-2, 3-0)

GameNight: Two of the Western Big 6 Conference's top players will be part of this game between league unbeatens. The Maple Leafs' Isaiah Rivera is the WB6 scoring leader and is second in rebounds. The Rocks' Jordan Rice is third in the league in scoring and leads in assists. ... Both teams have very solid players up and down the lineup. Geneseo has three players averaging between 9.0 and 9.7 points per game and the Rocks have four players averaging between 6.7 and 12.3 points per game.