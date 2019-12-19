Western Big 6 boys GameNight Guide

Geneseo (8-2, 3-0) at RI (6-2, 3-0)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Two of the Western Big 6 Conference's top players will be part of this game between league unbeatens. The Maple Leafs' Isaiah Rivera is the WB6 scoring leader and is second in rebounds. The Rocks' Jordan Rice is third in the league in scoring and leads in assists. ... Both teams have very solid players up and down the lineup. Geneseo has three players averaging between 9.0 and 9.7 points per game and the Rocks have four players averaging between 6.7 and 12.3 points per game.
Moline (5-3, 1-2) at Galesburg (6-3, 1-2)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at John Thiel Gym. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Maroons will be trying to forget last week when they went 0-3 against three teams with a combined two losses this season. ... The Streaks salvaged last Saturday's lone Illinois win in the Genesis Shootout behind talented forward Jaylin McCants. ... Moline leads the WB6 with 83 3-point attempts, with 25 makes. ... The Maroons have attempted 130 free throws in eight games, but just 29 in three league games.
Sterling (4-3, 1-2) at Alleman (1-8, 0-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @QCVarsity
GameNight: The Golden Warriors lead the league with an average of 67.3 points per game. However, they also allow the league's most points at 78.0 points per game. ... The Pioneers average just 38.7 points per game this season. ... Sterling has four starters averaging in double figures, Alleman has no one in double figures.
UTHS (4-4, 1-2) at Quincy (5-2, 2-1)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin Gym. Twitter: SchuckWHIG. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers had a roller-coaster ride last week, scoring a combined 50 points in losses to Rock Island and Pleasant Valley and in the middle they surprised Galesburg. ... The Blue Devils struggled shooting last Friday in a loss to Sterling. Overall, they are shooting right around 43%. ... UT leading scorer Michael Merrick has attempted 56 shots this season, but only 10 are from inside the 3-point arc.