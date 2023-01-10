West Liberty outclasses Durant 70-58

No quarter was granted as West Liberty blunted Durant's plans 70-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Durant and West Liberty faced off on February 14, 2022 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
