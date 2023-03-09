Fan stress was at an all-time high as West Des Moines Valley did just enough to beat Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 58-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, as it began with a 5-4 edge over West Des Moines Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with an 18-13 lead at intermission.

West Des Moines Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-20 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on Feb. 28, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Dubuque Senior in a basketball game.

