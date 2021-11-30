 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Branch pounds out steady beat in win over Durant 70-67
0 Comments

West Branch pounds out steady beat in win over Durant 70-67

  • 0

West Branch broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Durant 70-67 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on November 30.

The Bears made the first move by forging a 19-12 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

The Bears' offense roared to a 43-27 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Bears' position showed as they carried a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Bears put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News