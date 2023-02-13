West Branch's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Durant 76-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 11-4 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Bears' shooting steamrolled in front for a 35-20 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

West Branch struck to a 52-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bears outscored the Wildcats 24-12 in the fourth quarter.

The last time West Branch and Durant played in a 70-67 game on November 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

