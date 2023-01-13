West Branch drums Durant with resounding beat 77-49

West Branch showed it had the juice to douse Durant in a points barrage during a 77-49 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time West Branch and Durant played in a 70-67 game on November 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, West Branch faced off against Camanche and Durant took on Dyersville Beckman on January 7 at Durant High School. For results, click here.
