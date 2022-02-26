 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wellman Mid-Prairie puts an offensive performance on Goose Lake Northeast 74-43

Wellman Mid-Prairie's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 74-43 win over Goose Lake Northeast in Iowa boys basketball action on February 26.

The Golden Hawks made the first move by forging a 19-12 margin over the Rebels after the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks' shooting thundered to a 38-19 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

The Golden Hawks' determination showed as they carried a 53-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

