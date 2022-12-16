Wellman Mid-Prairie manhandles Durant 66-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't tinker with Durant, scoring a 66-22 result in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant squared off with February 8, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Durant faced off against Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
