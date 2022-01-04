 Skip to main content
Wellman Mid-Prairie gallops past Wilton 62-51
Wellman Mid-Prairie gallops past Wilton 62-51

No quarter was granted as Wellman Mid-Prairie blunted Wilton's plans 62-51 on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Wellman Mid-Prairie opened with a 15-9 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks' offense moved to a 27-21 lead over the Beavers at halftime.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's power showed as it carried a 52-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 21, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Wilton took on Anamosa on December 21 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

