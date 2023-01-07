 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wellman Mid-Prairie delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Camanche 57-55

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Wellman Mid-Prairie did just enough to beat Camanche 57-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Camanche played in a 51-46 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

