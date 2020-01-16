WB6 boys GameNight Guide

RI (13-3, 4-1) at Galesburg (15-2, 4-2)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at John Thiel Gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The two-highest scoring teams in the league will go at it in a big Western Big 6 Conference game for both. The Rocks are averaging 66.4 points per game and the Silver Streaks average 64.5 ppg. ... Rock Island is all about balance with three players averaging in double figures and another at 9.4 ppg. ... RI guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel remain questionable to return this weekend. Both are suffering left ankle injuries. ... The Streaks have a 1-2 punch of Jaylin McCants (22.2 points, 10.1 rebounds per game) and Eric Price (14.6 ppg and 4.8 rpg) but a new key is Kyleb Meadows who had played just two games this season and had 23 points (including six 3-pointers) last Friday against Geneseo.
Alleman (2-14, 0-6) at UTHS (8-9, 2-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at the Panther Den. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com, wgil.com
GameNight: Outside of Elijah Campos, the Pioneers have no one averaging more than five points per game. ... The Panthers have played their best basketball of the season recently with freshmen DeVontay Wright and Izaya Bustos on the floor. ... UT averages 23.3 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, but is shooting just 25.3 percent on those. ... Per UT coach Ryan Webber, the Panthers added a win to their season total for a forfeit when Chicago Clark did not play in the Eastbay Shootout.
Geneseo (13-4, 4-1) at Quincy (10-6, 3-2)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin Gym. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG
GameNight: Maple Leafs senior Isaiah Rivera continues to put up videogame numbers. He is averaging 26.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. ... Rivera averages 44.6% of the team's points. ... Quincy is expected to be back to full force this week after three senior starters missed last Friday's game against Moline. They were all on a one-game suspension. Of their being back on the team, coach Andy Douglas said, "They are ... for now."
Moline (12-5, 2-3) at Sterling (9-6, 2-3)
Tonight: 6:30 p.m. at Musgrave Fieldhouse. Twitter: @codycutter35. Online: QCSoortsNet.com
GameNight: These two teams love to shoot the 3-pointer. Moline has shot 48% (363) of its field goal attempts from beyond the arc. The Warriors attempt 43% (356) triple tries. ... The Maroons have just one player — Ryne Schimmel — averaging in double figures (12.8 ppg) but Kyle Taylor and Brock Harding are close behind. ... The Warriors have attempted just 156 free throws in 15 games this season. ... Because of impending weather, the start has been adjusted. The sophomore game now starts at 5 p.m.