WB6 boys GameNight Guide

RI (13-3, 4-1) at Galesburg (15-2, 4-2)

GameNight: The two-highest scoring teams in the league will go at it in a big Western Big 6 Conference game for both. The Rocks are averaging 66.4 points per game and the Silver Streaks average 64.5 ppg. ... Rock Island is all about balance with three players averaging in double figures and another at 9.4 ppg. ... RI guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel remain questionable to return this weekend. Both are suffering left ankle injuries. ... The Streaks have a 1-2 punch of Jaylin McCants (22.2 points, 10.1 rebounds per game) and Eric Price (14.6 ppg and 4.8 rpg) but a new key is Kyleb Meadows who had played just two games this season and had 23 points (including six 3-pointers) last Friday against Geneseo.