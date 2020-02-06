WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Moline (14-7, 4-5) at Rock Island (15-7, 5-4)

GameNight: Both teams have been struggling with the 3-point shot. Moline was 5 for 35 on Tuesday in a loss to Sterling. For the Rocks, guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel combined to make 35% of their 3s before their ankle injuries but are 14 for 60 (23%) since returning to the lineup. ... Rock Island pulled away late to beat Moline 55-37 earlier this season. ... Moline has three players with more than 100 3-point attempts — Brock Harding (139), Ryne Schimmel (112) and Kyle Taylor (102). ... RI's Malachi Key has been on fire in his last seven games. He has made 15 of his 22 shots with 38 points scored and 33 rebounds.