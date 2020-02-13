WB6 boys' GameNight Guide

RI (17-7, 7-4) at Geneseo (18-7, 8-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Rocks are in a must-win situation if they want to stay in the Western Big 6 Conference race. It is also an important game in regards to the Maple Leafs' title hopes. With two games left, the worst league-leading Galesburg can finish with is four losses. ... Geneseo beat the Rocks 76-62 early in the season, getting 42 points from Isaiah Rivera.
Galesburg (24-3, 10-2) at Moline (15-9, 5-6)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m, at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Silver Streaks would clinch at least a title tie for the WB6 with a win. ... The Maroons have taken 517 3-point shots this season which is 48 percent of their total shot attempts. ... Moline has a pair of wins this season over Quincy, the latest on Tuesday. In both games, the Blue Devils had three seniors suspended and miss either all or parts of the games.
Quincy (15-10, 7-4) at UTHS (11-16, 4-7)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at the Panther Den. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com and wgil.com
GameNight: It is Hall of Fame Night for United Township tonight. The festivities will be held at halftime of the varsity game. ... Quincy played the first half of Tuesday's loss to Moline without senior starters Lucas Reis, Adonte Crider and Peyton Nicholson because of team rules violations. They returned in the second half. Junior Drae Humphrey was suspended for the entire game. They are all expected to be back in the lineup tonight.
Alleman (3-24, 0-12) at Sterling (15-11, 4-7)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter updates: @sterlinghsad
GameNight: The Pioneers have two chances left to break into the WB6 win column for the season. ... The Golden Warriors continue to have the fewest free throws attempted in WB6 play, averaging fewer than 10 attempts per game.