WB6 boys' GameNight Guide

RI (17-7, 7-4) at Geneseo (18-7, 8-3)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Rocks are in a must-win situation if they want to stay in the Western Big 6 Conference race. It is also an important game in regards to the Maple Leafs' title hopes. With two games left, the worst league-leading Galesburg can finish with is four losses. ... Geneseo beat the Rocks 76-62 early in the season, getting 42 points from Isaiah Rivera.

Galesburg (24-3, 10-2) at Moline (15-9, 5-6)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m, at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GameNight: The Silver Streaks would clinch at least a title tie for the WB6 with a win. ... The Maroons have taken 517 3-point shots this season which is 48 percent of their total shot attempts. ... Moline has a pair of wins this season over Quincy, the latest on Tuesday. In both games, the Blue Devils had three seniors suspended and miss either all or parts of the games.

Quincy (15-10, 7-4) at UTHS (11-16, 4-7)