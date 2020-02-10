WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Geneseo (18-6, 8-2) at Galesburg (23-3, 9-2)
Tonight: 7:30 p. m. at John Thiel Gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: wgil.com
GameNight: The Silver Streaks routed the Maple Leafs 71-50 at Geneseo in early January. Since that time, Geneseo is 6-1 ... The Streaks hold a half-game edge over the Leafs ... Kyleb Meadows had a huge night for Galesburg in the first meeting, making six 3s and scoring 23 points ... Said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, "Their pressure really hurt us and they got going early and they feed off that when they make shots early."
Rock Island (16-7, 6-4) at Alleman (3-23, 0-11)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Rocks played without two starters (Taurean Holtam and Jordan Rice) and reserve Romeo Metcalf this past Friday against Moline. All three will be back tonight ... Alleman played with Rock Island for a half but a huge Rocky run in the third quarter turned the game into a rout.
Moline (14-10, 4-6) at Quincy (15-8, 7-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Blue Devil Gym. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GamesNight: The Maroons will try to play the role of a spoiler with the Blue Devils a game and a half behind Galesburg and one game behind Geneseo ... Michael Galvin had one of his best games of the season when the seniore scored nine points against Rock Island's big front lineup.
UTHS (11-15, 4-6) at Sterling (14-12, 3-7)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @BrianWeidman. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers continue to climb to the .500 mark in the league and then then overall ... These teams are among the lowest in free-throw attempts. Only Daslah Geadeyan had taken more than 40 free throws for UT with 75 and no Sterling player has tried more than 48 charity tosses.