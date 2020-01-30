WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Geneseo (16-5, 6-2) at Moline (14-6, 4-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Maple Leafs remain a half-game behind Galesburg in the Western Big 6 Conference race. "We still have some things to do in the conference. It's fun to be in the chase," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. ... The Maroons are still in the race even with two sophomores and a freshman leading the way.
Rock Island (15-6, 5-3) at UTHS (8-13, 2-5)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at UTHS. Twitter: @KyleH_DA Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: After a three-game losing streak, the Rocks scored a season-high 90 points in a win over Sterling on Tuesday. ... The Panthers will come in hungry after the Rocks trounced them 61-18 earlier this season.
Alleman (2-15, 0-8) at Quincy (12-7, 6-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Blue Devil Gym. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG
GameNight: The Pioneers' offense is led by Elijah Campos, who averages 11.4 points per game. He is the only Pioneer averaging more than 5.7 points per game. ... Alleman has taken more than 100 fewer field goal attempts than anyone in the league this season. ... The Blue Devils have been good at home, losing only to a talented Webster Groves (Mo.) team in 10 games at Blue Devil Gym. They have wins over Galesburg, Geneseo and Rock Island at home.
Also on tap: Galesburg (21-3, 7-2) at Sterling (13-9, 5-5)