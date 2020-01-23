WB6 boys GameNight Guide

UTHS (8-11, 2-3) at Moline (12-5, 2-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @Dox5. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers had a tough Monday in Rockford at the Jefferson MLK Showcase, losing twice with an opportunity to reach and move over the .500 mark for the season. ... The Maroons had a long break, having not played for two weeks. ... Both teams have scheduled their makeup games from recent weeks. The Panthers will play Alleman on Feb. 4 with a 6:30 varsity start. Moline will make up the game against Ottawa on Saturday at 7 p.m., the Big 6 game against Sterling on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and at Normal West on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
RI (13-4, 4-2) at Quincy (11-6, 4-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Baldwin Gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Rock Island will be without coach Thom Sigel who was ejected for a flagrant technical on Monday at Galesburg. Assistant coach Damon Colvin will lead the team. ... Quincy picked up its first win of the 2020 calendar year on Tuesday, knocking Geneseo from the top of the league. ... Sigel is hoping to get junior guard Jordan Rice back on the court this week and into action for the first time since the semifinals at the State Farm Classic in late December.
Sterling (13-7, 2-3) at Geneseo (14-5, 4-2)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @KyleH_DA
GameNight: Geneseo lost its second straight Western Big 6 Conference game on Tuesday at Quincy and fell out of first place for the first time since league play started. ... The Golden Warriors won twice in their own MLK event before losing to Hinsdale South. ... Geneseo is looking for more scoring help around Isaiah Rivera, who averages nearly 27 points per game and the team is at 60 ppg.
Galesburg (19-2, 5-2) at Alleman (2-18, 0-6)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: wgil.com
GameNight: In the matter of 24 hours this week, the Silver Streaks jumped from third place to first. Galesburg is a half-game ahead of Rock Island and Geneseo. ... The Pioneers lost to Rockridge in a non-conference game on Tuesday. ... Galesburg beat the Pioneers 64-27 in a game earlier this season. ... When Alleman makes up its game against UT those two teams will play twice in four days.