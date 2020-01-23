WB6 boys GameNight Guide

UTHS (8-11, 2-3) at Moline (12-5, 2-3)

GameNight: The Panthers had a tough Monday in Rockford at the Jefferson MLK Showcase, losing twice with an opportunity to reach and move over the .500 mark for the season. ... The Maroons had a long break, having not played for two weeks. ... Both teams have scheduled their makeup games from recent weeks. The Panthers will play Alleman on Feb. 4 with a 6:30 varsity start. Moline will make up the game against Ottawa on Saturday at 7 p.m., the Big 6 game against Sterling on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and at Normal West on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.