WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Alleman (3-21, 0-9) at UTHS (9-14, 3-5)

GameNight: The Pioneers have picked up on their offense of late, averaging 42.7 points per game. The key is the recent play of Alec Ponder, who is averaging 9.0 points per game in his last three Western Big 6 Conference games. ... The Panthers are 7-0 in games in which they score at least 50 points and 1-14 when they don't reach 50. ... UT has lost five games this season when opponents scored 40 points or fewer.