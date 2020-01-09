WB6 boys GameNight Guide

GameNight: The Silver Streaks are led by standouts Jaylin McCants and Eric Price. McCants is averaging 21.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game and Price averages 15.0 and 4.8. ... The Maple Leafs continue to be led by Isaiah Rivera with 26.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He has shot 148 free throws, the rest of the team 118. ... McCants has shot 136 free throws and made 105 (77%).

Sterling (9-5, 2-2) at UTHS (6-9, 1-3)

GameNight: The Warriors have been playing much better of late, led by a very balanced starting five, all averaging between 8.9 and 11.9 points per game. ... The Panthers snapped a mini losing streak with a win over Farmington last Saturday. They were led by freshmen DeVontay Wright and Izaya Bustos who combined for 37 points in the win. ... Sterling likes to shoot the 3 and they will come from anywhere. Each of the starters has taken between 45 and 84 triples.