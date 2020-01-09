WB6 boys GameNight Guide

Quincy (10-5, 3-1) at Moline (11-5, 1-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Maroons have come back to life after a little struggle before Christmas. ... Moline continues to be very balanced with its offense as five players average between 6.0 and 11.9 points per game. ... Jeremiah Talton leads the Blue Devils, averaging 15.9 points per game. ... The Maroons' young guards — Ryne Schimmel, Brock Harding and Kyle Taylor — have attempted 412 shots, 275 of those have come from beyond the 3-point line.
Alleman (2-15, 0-5) at RI (12-3, 3-1)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at RI Fieldhouse. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: After Elijah Campos (10.7 points per game), the next six Pioneers have between 30 and 70 shot attempts and 52 and 73 total points. ... The Rocks have three players averaging in double figures and one other at 9.3 points per game. ... Rock Island will again be without starting junior guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel, each out with left ankle injuries.
Galesburg (14-2, 3-2) at Geneseo (12-4, 4-0)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @DLansman_DA
GameNight: The Silver Streaks are led by standouts Jaylin McCants and Eric Price. McCants is averaging 21.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game and Price averages 15.0 and 4.8. ... The Maple Leafs continue to be led by Isaiah Rivera with 26.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He has shot 148 free throws, the rest of the team 118. ... McCants has shot 136 free throws and made 105 (77%).
Sterling (9-5, 2-2) at UTHS (6-9, 1-3)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Panther Den. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Warriors have been playing much better of late, led by a very balanced starting five, all averaging between 8.9 and 11.9 points per game. ... The Panthers snapped a mini losing streak with a win over Farmington last Saturday. They were led by freshmen DeVontay Wright and Izaya Bustos who combined for 37 points in the win. ... Sterling likes to shoot the 3 and they will come from anywhere. Each of the starters has taken between 45 and 84 triples.