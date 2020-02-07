UT on wrong side of payback in loss at Galesburg

Jaylin McCants added 16 points, five assists and seven rebounds, including a handful of ferocious dunks that ignited a fired up home crowd. He was whistled for a technical after celebrating a windmill dunk to end the third quarter that put his team up 51-22. Eric Price had nine points.

UT had 17 turnovers to Galesburg’s 12 and finished 8-of-16 at the line. GHS was 5-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Galesburg coach Ryan Hart said his team almost seemed too comfortable after good practices on Monday and Tuesday, but a hard practice on Thursday paid off.

A strong start was his main message before the game.

“We’ve got to defend, rebound, and get up and down as quick as possible and take good shots,” Hart said. “And for the most part, we did that.”

UT shot just 3-of-15 from deep in the loss and was out-rebounded 24-13, numbers that partially explained the loss.

UT coach Ryan Webber could not be found after the game for comment.

Neither team could take advantage of a third-quarter lull full of fouls; UT was outscored 10-6 in the frame. The Panthers outscored GHS 13-12 in the fourth as reserves were called in down the stretch.

