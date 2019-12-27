UT boys' upset hopes dashed

PEKIN — For one half, it appeared as if United Township would continue its improbable run in the Pekin Holiday tournament.
A poor second half against top-seeded Lake Park, however, ended the Panthers' title hopes in a 60-44 loss.
United Township held a 22-20 first-half lead and limited the Lancers' offensive production by forcing the team to take tough shots. Trevor Montiel was the only positive for Lake Park in the first half, scoring the first 10 points, and the rest of the team shot just 3-of-14.
However, Luke Sgarbossa got hot in the second half, going 5-of-7 including 3-of-5 from 3-point range to pull away from the Panthers. UT coach Ryan Weber credited the Lancers with getting contributions from players who aren’t usually in the spotlight.
“(Joe) Harrington went 2-of-2 from 3-point range against us, and he hadn’t hit a 3 all season,” Weber said. “Montiel was struggling from deep as well before this game and went 3-for-3. They’re so strong inside, and we wanted to protect the rim, but then they were able to hit the shots they don’t normally make. That’s just the type of game that it was.”
Montiel finished with 21 points, hitting 8-of-9 from the field, and hauled in five rebounds.
The Panthers shot well, going 18-of-37 from the field, but foul trouble and second-half turnovers contributed to the spiral.
“Those turnovers in the second half are going to haunt us,” Weber said. “There was a bit of lazy over-dribbling in critical moments. We did well in the first half when the game was closer, but as they started to pull away the mistakes added up.”
United Township played against Hersey after deadline and will play at either 11 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. today.
Moline 2-0 in consolation bracket: After a tough first-round loss to Hersey, the Maroons won both games and will play in the consolation title game today at 2 p.m.
Moline opened up with a 44-34 win against Plainfield East in the first game of the day and closed with a 43-38 win in overtime against Pattonville.
Ryne Schimmel led the Maroons with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the win against Plainfield East and Kyle Taylor had seven points in overtime against the Pirates to secure the win.
“We’re continuing to get better this season in every challenge we’ve faced,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “Our defense was great in both games, but we’re still a work in progress.”
Moline will play Lake Zurich in their final game of the tournament.