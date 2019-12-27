UT boys' upset hopes dashed

PEKIN — For one half, it appeared as if United Township would continue its improbable run in the Pekin Holiday tournament.

A poor second half against top-seeded Lake Park, however, ended the Panthers' title hopes in a 60-44 loss.

United Township held a 22-20 first-half lead and limited the Lancers' offensive production by forcing the team to take tough shots. Trevor Montiel was the only positive for Lake Park in the first half, scoring the first 10 points, and the rest of the team shot just 3-of-14.

However, Luke Sgarbossa got hot in the second half, going 5-of-7 including 3-of-5 from 3-point range to pull away from the Panthers. UT coach Ryan Weber credited the Lancers with getting contributions from players who aren’t usually in the spotlight.

“(Joe) Harrington went 2-of-2 from 3-point range against us, and he hadn’t hit a 3 all season,” Weber said. “Montiel was struggling from deep as well before this game and went 3-for-3. They’re so strong inside, and we wanted to protect the rim, but then they were able to hit the shots they don’t normally make. That’s just the type of game that it was.”

Montiel finished with 21 points, hitting 8-of-9 from the field, and hauled in five rebounds.

