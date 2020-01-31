United Township defensive carries Panthers past Rocks

Defensive intensity from the Panthers shut down the Rocks on Friday night as United Township knocked off Rock Island 51-48 in Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball action at the Panther Den.

Rock Island had only been held to under 50 points one other time this season, that in its loss to Iowa City West in the Quincy Shootout last weekend, and the Rocks struggled to get going offensively with just two points in the first quarter.

“Defense was section one, two, three and four of our game plan for this matchup,” Panthers coach Ryan Webber said. “Our goal was to keep the ball out of the paint because they have such good shooters when the ball comes off of the paint touch. It was such a great collective effort from the team tonight.”

United Township has showed great defensive effort all season, but was able to pair it with an impressive offensive night in which DeVontae Wright scored 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

“Offensive effort was huge tonight,” Wright said. “Sometimes we aren’t the best on that end and tonight we came out and showed what we can do.”

Webber credited Wright’s play on both ends of the court for his club (9-13, 3-5 Big 6 ) and is impressed with what the freshman has been doing.