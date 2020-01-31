United Township defensive carries Panthers past Rocks

Defensive intensity from the Panthers shut down the Rocks on Friday night as United Township knocked off Rock Island 51-48 in Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball action at the Panther Den.
Rock Island had only been held to under 50 points one other time this season, that in its loss to Iowa City West in the Quincy Shootout last weekend, and the Rocks struggled to get going offensively with just two points in the first quarter.
“Defense was section one, two, three and four of our game plan for this matchup,” Panthers coach Ryan Webber said. “Our goal was to keep the ball out of the paint because they have such good shooters when the ball comes off of the paint touch. It was such a great collective effort from the team tonight.”
United Township has showed great defensive effort all season, but was able to pair it with an impressive offensive night in which DeVontae Wright scored 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“Offensive effort was huge tonight,” Wright said. “Sometimes we aren’t the best on that end and tonight we came out and showed what we can do.”
Webber credited Wright’s play on both ends of the court for his club (9-13, 3-5 Big 6 ) and is impressed with what the freshman has been doing.
“As a freshman it’s great to see him step up and make big shots when we need them,” Webber said. “He can do a little bit of everything and his motor is always on. If he keeps this up he has a great future in this game and can really make something of himself.”
You have free articles remaining.
Wright was just focused on picking up the win for the Panthers to avenge an earlier 61-18 shellacking in the teams' first meeting at the Rock Garden.
“Our minds kept going back to that loss,” Wright said. “We wanted to come out and get revenge.”
Rock Island (15-7, 5-4 Big 6) shot 17-of-49 from the field and just couldn’t get things going against a tight Panthers man-to-man defense.
“Their guys showed up to play tonight,” Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. “They were ready to play, credit to them. Offensively we had no attack early and settled for shots, which is what they wanted us to do.”
Amarion Nimmers led Rocky with 14 points and Andrew McDuffy added a dozen.
Webber, whose club has now knocked off both Galesburg and Rock Island in league action, credited his team’s effort to a great week of practice.
“These guys believe in what we do,” Webber said. “When the shots fall, we are unstoppable. The last two games we haven’t been able to put the ball in the basket, but we’re still learning. They believed in the game plan and were locked in, watching extra film and putting more time in the gym.”
As always, the Panther faithful showed up and made the gym loud and Webber couldn’t help but smile.
“I do school announcements every day and play our theme song, ‘Time is Now’ by John Cena,” Webber said. “It gets the fans excited and pumped up and the guys value the role that the fans play when they come out and get loud.”