United boys' hoops excited for unique game

"Doug is the guy that puts the tour itinerary together, and he and Clyde are still good friends," Dennison explained. "Clyde called me this summer and asked if I'd be interested in doing something like this. He then hooked me up with Doug, and I shared the information with our A.D., Jeremy Sharp. Jeremy, and our administration, were definitely just as excited about this.

"Jeremy and Doug called and e-mailed back and forth, and got this thing set up. We got a hold of the IHSA, and they informed us everything is sanctioned, and this game will count (in the win-loss column)."

During the first two weeks of the season, the wins have been plentiful for a United club that finished 11-20 last winter.

Last Friday's 67-52 win in their Lincoln Trail Conference opener came against a ROWVA-Williamsfield club that finished third in the '18-19 LTC race. That followed a strong opening showing at the Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament, where the Red Storm went 4-1 and placed second to Henry-Senachwine.

Taking on a St. Joseph's squad that Dennison feels is comparable to a Class 3A/4A school in terms of enrollment will make for a memorable occasion for a Red Storm squad looking to make this a season to remember.

"We're looking at this as an unbelievable opportunity for our kids and for the school," he said, "and another opportunity for us to get out on the floor and continue to improve."

