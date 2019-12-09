United boys' hoops excited for unique game

MONMOUTH — Off to a 5-2 start, this season has the makings of being a memorable one for the United boys' basketball team.
But if nothing else, tonight's experience alone will make the 2019-20 prep campaign one that the Red Storm will remember for a long time.
Head coach Doug Dennison's club is set to welcome St. Joseph's College Prep, an Australian school located in the Sydney suburb of Hunters Hill, in an IHSA-sanctioned regular season contest. The varsity teams tip off tonight at 8 at the United Fieldhouse, with the freshmen and JV teams playing at 5 and 6:30, respectively, in the former Warren High School gym.
"It's a big thing," said Dennison, "for our students at United, for our families, our basketball program and the players, and for the United community. We're hoping to get a nice crowd out, maybe even get some people in the gym that haven't been there for awhile, have them come out to be a part of it.
"We're going to make something special happen, that's for sure. We're planning a gift exchange with their team, and then after the game, we'll have a spaghetti meal with them before they get on their bus and go back to Galesburg, where they'll be staying."
St. Joseph's played at Abingdon-Avon Monday night ahead of tonight's contest with the Red Storm, part of a 10-game tour of the United States. A pair of retired Monmouth High School administrators, principal Clyde Farwell and assistant principal/athletic director Doug Smith, helped make this matchup happen.
"Doug is the guy that puts the tour itinerary together, and he and Clyde are still good friends," Dennison explained. "Clyde called me this summer and asked if I'd be interested in doing something like this. He then hooked me up with Doug, and I shared the information with our A.D., Jeremy Sharp. Jeremy, and our administration, were definitely just as excited about this.
"Jeremy and Doug called and e-mailed back and forth, and got this thing set up. We got a hold of the IHSA, and they informed us everything is sanctioned, and this game will count (in the win-loss column)."
During the first two weeks of the season, the wins have been plentiful for a United club that finished 11-20 last winter.
Last Friday's 67-52 win in their Lincoln Trail Conference opener came against a ROWVA-Williamsfield club that finished third in the '18-19 LTC race. That followed a strong opening showing at the Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament, where the Red Storm went 4-1 and placed second to Henry-Senachwine.
Taking on a St. Joseph's squad that Dennison feels is comparable to a Class 3A/4A school in terms of enrollment will make for a memorable occasion for a Red Storm squad looking to make this a season to remember.
"We're looking at this as an unbelievable opportunity for our kids and for the school," he said, "and another opportunity for us to get out on the floor and continue to improve."