MONMOUTH — United High School varsity boys basketball coach Doug Dennison has been at the helm of the Red Storm program for three years, and entering his fourth campaign, is planning on continuing to build on the growth and success they’ve achieved.
“Good things are happening here, we are operating as one program from the varsity level, to fresh-soph and junior high, we have one vision and goal,” Dennison said. “In my first year, we finished with two wins, in Year 2 we jumped to 10 wins, and last year we achieved 12 victories and our players started to see the results of hard work and positive attitudes.”
Dennison has his team ready to compete in the Lincoln Trail Conference in the 2019-2020 season with a mix of upperclassmen with varsity experience, and younger players who have matured in practice and through the program’s summer initiatives.
“Our practices have been a battle, with players pushing each other to give the extra effort, and at the same time, working as a cohesive team,” Dennison said. “My message from the first day has been one team, one heartbeat, and our guys are taking pride in each other and the work we’ve put in, they understand our high expectations, and are holding each other accountable, both on and off the court.”
The Red Storm enter the season with 10 players on the varsity roster, and Dennison said he will add freshmen and sophomore players to complete the roster, while also allowing them to compete in sophomore team action.
“We have a core group of guys with varsity experience who will be expected to take on leadership roles," said Dennison.
That group includes Evan Wynne, who was second team all-conference last year despite missing early action because of an injury; Declan Flynne, an All-LTC honorable mention player last season; and Drew Brown, who will play point guard and be a major defensive factor, according to Dennison.
Additionally, Dennison is counting on three sophomores to contribute — Cormaic Flynn, Jacob Dutton, and Nolan Leffler.
“Cormaic is a gamer and has a real nose for the ball, Jacob is truly starting to figure out what it takes to play the post position at the varsity level, and Nolan will see big minutes at both guard positions,” according to Dennison.
Dennison said the Red Storm will be incorporating a fast-paced style of play in the 2019-2020 season.
“We will play hard and attack our opponents for 32 minutes every night, and bring a mixture of several offensive and defensive looks.” Dennison said. “We like to push the pace, and if we stay healthy, continue to improve, practice and prepare well, and get a couple of good bounces, we should have a fun and exciting season of basketball.
The United Red Storm are offering their fans a unique experience early in December.
“We are hosting St. Joseph’s, a college prep school from Australia on December 10th," said Dennison. "It will provide an excellent learning and cultural experience for our students, our basketball program, and our community."