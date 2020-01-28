Traphagen shoots down UT boys in key WB6 victory

GENESEO — Hoping to bag a Western Big 6 Conference title in its first year as conference members, the Geneseo boys' basketball squad knows it cannot afford any missteps the rest of the way.
With several crucial league games still ahead, the Maple Leafs found themselves challenged by a visiting United Township club Tuesday night, as the Panthers shook off a sluggish start to trail by just five at halftime.
However, the Leafs got a third quarter boost not from Colorado State-bound senior stalwart Isaiah Rivera, but from junior guard Kyle Traphagan. It was Traphagan's outside shooting and a stubborn defensive stand that enabled Geneseo to take control and roll to a 48-30 victory on Tuesday evening.
While the Leafs were holding the Panthers to a lone bucket in the third quarter, Traphagan knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 of his 16 points as Geneseo outscored UT 19-2 in the period, including a closing 14-0 run.
"They like to run box-and-ones, or even triangle-and-twos, to set themselves up to stop Isaiah," said Traphagan. "But he's a great passer, and he always finds the open guys."
Not to be outdone, Rivera delivered a double-double of 17 points and a game-high 18 rebounds as Geneseo (15-6) moved to 6-2 in the Big 6 and stayed a half-game behind first-place Galesburg (21-3, 7-2), a 66-52 winner over Quincy on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
"Eventually we're going to play Galesburg, and Rock Island (and Quincy)," said Traphagan, whose club is at Moline Friday evening. "We just have to keep going, keep getting wins."
Initially, it looked like Geneseo would be in for a relatively easy evening, as UT (8-13, 2-5) turned the ball over on its first four possessions and Rivera scored four straight points for an 8-0 start that led to a 12-4 lead after the opening period.
The Maple Leafs led by as much as 10 late in the second quarter, but the Panthers closed with five straight points, all from junior standout Daslah Geadeyan (seven points, five steals), enabling them to close the gap to 22-17 at the half.
"We talked at halftime about needing to make smart decisions on offense, work the ball around and get open shots," said Rivera. "We know we've got the guys who can step up really big, and everyone contributed. If they want to run a box-and-one on me, that's fine; we've got guys who can pick up the pace and keep it going."
When the third quarter was over, Geneseo held a commanding 41-19 lead, then cemented its victory by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter.
"That was amazing. This was one of the best defensive games we've had," said Traphagan, who teamed with Rivera and freshman Bristol Lewis (nine points, three steals) to fuel an offense that hit 20 of 38 shots from the floor, a 53-percent clip.
United Township coach Ryan Webber had plenty of praise for his club's effort on defense, especially down the stretch in the second quarter.
"I was proud of how hard they played and executed our defensive game plan. The effort was tremendous," said Webber, who got eight points and seven boards from Malykai Trice. "Tip of the cap to Geneseo, Rivera's supporting cast knocked down some shots, and some big ones."