Traphagen shoots down UT boys in key WB6 victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Eventually we're going to play Galesburg, and Rock Island (and Quincy)," said Traphagan, whose club is at Moline Friday evening. "We just have to keep going, keep getting wins."

Initially, it looked like Geneseo would be in for a relatively easy evening, as UT (8-13, 2-5) turned the ball over on its first four possessions and Rivera scored four straight points for an 8-0 start that led to a 12-4 lead after the opening period.

The Maple Leafs led by as much as 10 late in the second quarter, but the Panthers closed with five straight points, all from junior standout Daslah Geadeyan (seven points, five steals), enabling them to close the gap to 22-17 at the half.

"We talked at halftime about needing to make smart decisions on offense, work the ball around and get open shots," said Rivera. "We know we've got the guys who can step up really big, and everyone contributed. If they want to run a box-and-one on me, that's fine; we've got guys who can pick up the pace and keep it going."

When the third quarter was over, Geneseo held a commanding 41-19 lead, then cemented its victory by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter.