Townsend's career night leads Spartans past Falcons

"We've got to be a little more physical," West coach David Robinson said. "We didn't take shots we should have taken and then we took shots we shouldn't take. Guys are trying to do a little too much with Aldane being gone."

Following the game-turning timeout, PV retaliated with an 11-1 flurry to seize control.

"Sometimes we get caught up playing outside-in instead of inside-out," Hillman said. "We want our guys to feel good about shooting it, but when we go seven or eight possessions without getting the ball inside to Jacob and CJ (Ragins), that's not smart basketball."

Offense has been a challenge for the Spartans this season. Hillman said his squad has spent more time in practice on that end of the court than previous seasons.

Hillman is gradually seeing growth. Cline and Dolphin joined Townsend in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

"We're doing a better job of getting it inside," Townsend said. "We've always been good shooters, but we weren't as comfortable as we are now. That's a big thing for confidence."