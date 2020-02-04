Townsend's career night leads Spartans past Falcons

When Davenport West trimmed a 15-point deficit to seven in the third quarter Tuesday night, Pleasant Valley boys basketball coach Steve Hillman called timeout.
The message was fairly straightforward in the huddle.
"We just said, 'How about we do what we work on in practice every day,'" Hillman stated. "We went through a stretch there where we were doing our own thing and we needed to get the ball inside."
PV responded.
Jacob Townsend scored 15 of the team's next 17 points as the Spartans posted a 58-41 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at West High School.
Townsend finished with a career-high 25 points, 23 coming in the final three quarters as West played without 6-foot-8 post Aldane Barrett for the third straight game because of injury.
"We wanted to pound it inside," Townsend said. "They're without one of their big men, so we knew we had the advantage inside."
The Spartans (8-8, 4-8) had some success from the perimeter, too. Carter Cline poured in four 3-pointers and Ryan Dolphin had two as PV built a 36-21 cushion in the early stages of the third quarter.
West (2-12, 0-10) scored the next eight points, but couldn't draw any closer.
The Falcons were 11 of 37 from the field, with only four field goals inside the 3-point arc.
"We've got to be a little more physical," West coach David Robinson said. "We didn't take shots we should have taken and then we took shots we shouldn't take. Guys are trying to do a little too much with Aldane being gone."
Following the game-turning timeout, PV retaliated with an 11-1 flurry to seize control.
"Sometimes we get caught up playing outside-in instead of inside-out," Hillman said. "We want our guys to feel good about shooting it, but when we go seven or eight possessions without getting the ball inside to Jacob and CJ (Ragins), that's not smart basketball."
Offense has been a challenge for the Spartans this season. Hillman said his squad has spent more time in practice on that end of the court than previous seasons.
Hillman is gradually seeing growth. Cline and Dolphin joined Townsend in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
"We're doing a better job of getting it inside," Townsend said. "We've always been good shooters, but we weren't as comfortable as we are now. That's a big thing for confidence."
That said, Hillman wants to see his offense execute at a high level against a team in the upper half of the MAC. It has that chance Friday against Davenport Central, an opponent it tallied only 19 points against in the first meeting.
"We are getting better and guys understand their roles," Hillman said, "but we do need to see it against a real good team like Central that pressures and takes things away from you."
West lost its 10th straight. Jamal Winston had a team-high 10 points.
"We just need to stay at it, stay positive," Robinson said. "The guys need to realize opportunities are going to open up."