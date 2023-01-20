Toulon Stark County knocks out victory beat against Oneida ROWVA 66-47

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Toulon Stark County still prevailed 66-47 against Oneida ROWVA in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
Last season, Toulon Stark County and Oneida ROWVA faced off on February 19, 2022 at Oneida ROWVA High School. Click here for a recap.
