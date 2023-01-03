Tough tussle: Rock Island breaks free from Peoria 60-58

With little to no wiggle room, Rock Island nosed past Peoria 60-58 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria and Rock Island played in a 57-49 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 29, Rock Island squared off with Bradley-Bourbonnais in a basketball game. For more, click here.
