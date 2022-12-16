 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Tough tussle: Davenport North breaks free from Clinton 67-61

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Davenport North chalked up in tripping Clinton 67-61 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.

The start wasn't the problem for Clinton, as it began with a 24-9 edge over Davenport North through the end of the first quarter.

The River Kings took a 37-26 lead over the Wildcats heading to the half locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 54-47 lead over Clinton.

The River Kings outpointed the Wildcats 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Davenport North and Clinton played in a 59-55 game on February 12, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 9 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

