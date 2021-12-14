 Skip to main content
Tough tussle: Camanche steps past Goose Lake Northeast 40-39
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Camanche wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-39 over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Anamosa and Camanche took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 7 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.

Camanche made the first move by forging a 16-9 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Storm broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead over the Rebels.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 40-39 tie.

