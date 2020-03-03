Tough shooting night spells trouble for Rockridge in sectional setback

"When I hit that 3-pointer, the momentum changed," said Cusac-McKay, who led all scorers with 20 points. "They were getting us out of our tempo more than we liked (in the first half). We were taking better care of the ball on offense, making the right plays and the right shots."

But after a steal by Cole Rusk with six seconds on the clock, Rockridge rushed up the floor and Whiteman hit the mark as the buzzer sounded, bringing the Rockets to within 34-25 with a quarter remaining.

His younger brother Jase Whiteman then hit an NBA-length trey to open the fourth period, and Jenson Whiteman hit a pair of free throws to make it a 34-30 game.

"It was a confidence booster going into the fourth," said Jensen Whiteman, who hit 5 of 9 shots and 6 of 7 free throws to lead the Rockets with 17 points in addition to adding six rebounds and two steals. "We didn't look too good in the first half, so we needed that 3 bad. We didn't give up the entire game; we stayed together as a team and kept battling back."

Jase Whiteman and Rusk each added seven points, with Rusk hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds.

Fieldcrest answered with an 8-2 run to regain its double-digit lead. The Rockets kept trying to battle back, with Nate Henry's 3-ball with 1:13 left closing the gap to 47-41.