Torrid start powers Galesburg past Bettendorf

“The big thing for us wasn’t so much who we were playing or what they were going to do, but how were we going to respond from last night?” Hart said. “It was probably the most important start to a game we’ve had this season.”

Bettendorf (0-5) couldn’t get settled in until it was down 16 points. It was tentative and indecisive against Galesburg's defense.

“That was the frustrating part, digging ourselves a huge hole right out of the gate and not looking prepared,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “I’ve got to give the guys credit because a team oh-and-four and down 20-4, it would be real easy to fold.”

The Bulldogs, in fact, trimmed the deficit to 10 by halftime and had it to eight late in the third quarter.

Post Matthew Cavins came off the bench to score a team-high 10 points and grab six rebounds. Cavins had his minutes limited at times over the summer because he wasn’t assertive enough.

“He has a lot of potential to score for us,” Clark said. “Hopefully a game like this will grow his confidence and be a springboard for him.”

After Harrison Bey-Buie’s basket cut the margin to eight, Galesburg countered with a 13-4 surge to seal it.