Too wild to tame: Rock Island Alleman topples Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39

Playing with a winning hand, Rock Island Alleman trumped Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39 at Moline Quad Cities Christian High on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rock Island Alleman drew first blood by forging a 22-12 margin over Moline Quad Cities Christian after the first quarter.

The Pioneers' offense jumped in front for a 36-24 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Rock Island Alleman roared to a 48-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 9-6 advantage in the frame.

