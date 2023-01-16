Too wild to tame: Rock Island Alleman topples Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39

Playing with a winning hand, Rock Island Alleman trumped Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39 at Moline Quad Cities Christian High on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Rock Island Alleman drew first blood by forging a 22-12 margin over Moline Quad Cities Christian after the first quarter.
The Pioneers' offense jumped in front for a 36-24 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Rock Island Alleman roared to a 48-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pioneers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 9-6 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on January 10, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Galena Tri-State Christian and Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on January 10 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.