Too wild to tame: Moline topples Maryland Heights Pattonville 68-49
Moline grabbed a 68-49 victory at the expense of Maryland Heights Pattonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , Moline squared up on Urbana in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Maroons' offense moved to a 37-25 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

