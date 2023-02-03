Riding a wave of production, Davenport West surfed over Davenport North 76-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Davenport West jumped in front of Davenport North 22-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 41-24 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Davenport North showed some mettle by fighting back to a 60-45 count in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North squared off with February 11, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. For results, click here.

