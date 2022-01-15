Too much punch: Moline knocks out Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55

Moline handed Aurora Waubonsie Valley a tough 68-55 loss at Moline High on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Aurora Waubonsie Valley, who began with a 16-14 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.
Moline's shooting moved to a 29-19 lead over Aurora Waubonsie Valley at the half.
Moline's edge showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
