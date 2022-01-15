 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Moline knocks out Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55
Moline handed Aurora Waubonsie Valley a tough 68-55 loss at Moline High on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 7 , Moline squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Aurora Waubonsie Valley, who began with a 16-14 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.

Moline's shooting moved to a 29-19 lead over Aurora Waubonsie Valley at the half.

Moline's edge showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

