Too much fuss: Moline stresses Minooka 70-59

Playing with a winning hand, Moline trumped Minooka 70-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Minooka showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Moline as the first quarter ended.

The Maroons opened a slim 26-23 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Moline and Minooka were engaged in a modest affair at 48-37 as the fourth quarter started.

It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Maroons and the Indians both had the scoreboard blinking in a 70-59 knot.

