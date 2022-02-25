Too much fuss: Moline stresses Minooka 70-59

Playing with a winning hand, Moline trumped Minooka 70-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
Recently on February 12 , Moline squared up on Normal in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Minooka showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Moline as the first quarter ended.
The Maroons opened a slim 26-23 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Moline and Minooka were engaged in a modest affair at 48-37 as the fourth quarter started.
It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Maroons and the Indians both had the scoreboard blinking in a 70-59 knot.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.