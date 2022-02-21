Too much fuss: Dubuque Senior stresses Bettendorf 45-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dubuque Senior put just enough pressure on Bettendorf to earn a 45-33 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.
Recently on February 15 , Bettendorf squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Rams a 13-3 lead over the Bulldogs.
Dubuque Senior's shooting darted to a 22-11 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.
The Rams moved to a 33-27 bulge over the Bulldogs as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.