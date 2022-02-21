 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much fuss: Dubuque Senior stresses Bettendorf 45-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dubuque Senior put just enough pressure on Bettendorf to earn a 45-33 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.

The first quarter gave the Rams a 13-3 lead over the Bulldogs.

Dubuque Senior's shooting darted to a 22-11 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.

The Rams moved to a 33-27 bulge over the Bulldogs as the fourth quarter began.

