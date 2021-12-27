 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort, Rock Island strains past Joliet Central 69-60
Too close for comfort, Rock Island strains past Joliet Central 69-60

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Rock Island to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Joliet Central 69-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rocks made the first move by forging a 17-10 margin over the Steelmen after the first quarter.

The Rocks' shooting moved to a 31-23 lead over the Steelmen at the intermission.

The Rocks' edge showed as they carried a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Steelmen were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Rocks cloned their points production 20-20.

Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

