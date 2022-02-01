 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Eldridge North Scott edges Davenport Central 46-42

With little to no wiggle room, Eldridge North Scott nosed past Davenport Central 46-42 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Blue Devils started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over the Lancers at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 26-18 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 34-26 bulge over Davenport Central as the fourth quarter began.

The Lancers fended off the Blue Devils' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

In recent action on January 25, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

