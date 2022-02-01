Too close for comfort: Eldridge North Scott edges Davenport Central 46-42

With little to no wiggle room, Eldridge North Scott nosed past Davenport Central 46-42 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Blue Devils started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over the Lancers at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 26-18 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 34-26 bulge over Davenport Central as the fourth quarter began.

The Lancers fended off the Blue Devils' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

