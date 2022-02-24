Too close for comfort, Davenport Assumption strains past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport Assumption nabbed it to nudge past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Bobcats started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over the Knights at the end of the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's shooting moved to a 28-19 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption's upper hand showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Davenport Assumption had enough offense to deny Epworth Western Dubuque in the end.

