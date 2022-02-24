Too close for comfort, Davenport Assumption strains past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport Assumption nabbed it to nudge past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Bobcats started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over the Knights at the end of the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption's shooting moved to a 28-19 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption's upper hand showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Davenport Assumption had enough offense to deny Epworth Western Dubuque in the end.
Recently on February 17 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.