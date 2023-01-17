 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tipton gallops past West Liberty 60-50

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Tipton trumped West Liberty 60-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.

The last time Tipton and West Liberty played in a 58-51 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Before a large Saturday night turnout at Wharton Field House, the Moline boys' basketball team capped the first day of the 4th annual QC Custom Tees Shootout in style with a 77-53 win over East St. Louis in a matchup of Illinois state-ranked powers. The Maroons are ranked fourth in Class 4A, the Flyers are seventh in 3A.

Colgan's return highlights UT's third straight win

Colgan's return highlights UT's third straight win

Playing its fourth game in five days, the United Township boys' basketball team got plenty of quality minutes from its reserve corps and senior forward Jackson Colgan scored 14 points to return from a two-week injury layoff as the Panthers rolled to a 64-26 Western Big 6 victory at Alleman Tuesday evening.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News