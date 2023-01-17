Tipton gallops past West Liberty 60-50

Playing with a winning hand, Tipton trumped West Liberty 60-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Tipton and West Liberty played in a 58-51 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.