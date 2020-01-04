These Panthers kids are all right, beat Farmington

GALESBURG — From the day he got together with his team, United Township coach Ryan Webber has raved about the future. That future became the present on Saturday against a very good Farmington team at the Sandburg Shootout.

Freshmen DeVontay Wright and Izaya Bustos came out shooting and carried the Panthers (6-9) to a 51-43 win over the Farmers.

By the end of the first quarter, Wright had made three 3-pointers, and by halftime, the pair were a sizzling 8 of 10 from beyond the arc.

"For the last two or two-and-a-half years we have struggled to score the ball," Webber said. "It is nice to see us having guys who can make shots and score points quickly."

Wright finished with a career-best 19 points, making 5 of 7 triples, and Bustos had a career-high 18 points (3 of 5 3s) and a team-best six rebounds. Bustos thinks the key is he and Wright know so much about each other.

"We have played together forever and he knows where I am going and where I want to get the ball to shoot," Bustos said, "and I know what he wants to do. That changes the way we play offense."

It helps everyone. Instead of having to look to score, junior point guard Daslah Geadeyan was looking to pass. He wound up with seven assists and only two shot attempts.