26th annual Genesis Shootout outlook

Marc Polite, Dav. North: "We are so far behind. I was hired so late and the first time I met some of our guys was the first practice. We are going to be all about effort and intensity."

Alex Kelley, Riverdale: "I always enjoyed playing in this event and I hope our guys feel the same way. We are excited to play one of the most athletic teams we will see all season."

Game 3 - Pleasant Valley vs. United Township

Today: 1 p.m. at Carver Center. Twitter: @mattcoss78. Online: QCSportsNet.com

Need to know: The first meeting in five years between the two at the Shootout, PV starts two juniors and a sophomore point guard. PV was held to 21 points in a loss to North Scott on Tuesday. UTHS scored only 18 in a defeat to Rock Island. PV is 8-1 all-time in this event while UTHS is 15-10.

Steve Hillman, PV: "“PV has definitely enjoyed the opportunity to compete in the Shootout over the past decade. We have played against many great players and teams over the years. We are excited with the opportunity to compete against Coach Webber and UT in this year's Shootout. We have a ton of respect for their program and it will be a challenge to attempt to attack their 3-2 zone."