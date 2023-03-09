Mighty close, mighty fine, Teutopolis wore a victory shine after clipping Taylor Ridge Rockridge 52-43 in Illinois boys basketball on March 9.
In recent action on March 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Princeton.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.