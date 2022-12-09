Taylor Ridge Rockridge's convoy passes Sherrard 48-30

Taylor Ridge Rockridge collected a solid win over Sherrard in a 48-30 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard squared off with January 28, 2022 at Sherrard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
